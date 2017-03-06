Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old woman last seen in Arlington

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who was last seen Monday evening in Arlington.
Retha Jarman was last seen about 5:30 p.m. driving a maroon 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate HCY 9935.
Law enforcement officials believe Jarman's disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Jarman is a white woman who's 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 113 pounds. She has black and gray hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a white sweater, turquoise long-sleeved shirt, beige pants and blue tennis shoes.
If you have information regarding Jarman's location please call Arlington police at 817-274-4444.
