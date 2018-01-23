PARMER COUNTY - Officers from the Parmer County Sheriff's Department are looking for 81-year-old Rosenda Lara, a missing senior diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Lara is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has white hair, gray eyes, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue shirt and black pants.

Lara was last seen Friday at 304 Avenue G, Bovina Texas, driving a tan 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with TX license plate GWY7326.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Parmer County Sheriff's Office at 806-481-3303.

