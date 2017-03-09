SILVER ALERT: Missing 86-year-old Lufkin woman

LUFKIN - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lufkin woman.

Lufkin Police report 86-year-old Bonnie Faircloth suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Faircloth left her home in the 100 block of Westchester Street sometime this afternoon in a 2002 gold Chrysler Town & Country van, license plate HNX-8183.

Her husband reported her missing around 3:50 p.m. He said he left their home around noon and when he returned, she was gone. Her husband did not know where she may have gone and added that she apparently has her cellphone turned off.

Faircloth is described as 5’4, 110 pounds with reddish-blonde, shoulder length hair. Her husband said she was wearing a light blue pant suit and a blue jacket with a Crown Colony emblem.

A Silver Alert was previously issued for Faircloth in May 2015. She was eventually located in Anahuac (near the Houston area) after visiting the Beaumont area.

If you have information on Faircloth’s location, call the Department at 936-633-0356. #silveralert #alzheimersdisease

