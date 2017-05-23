SILVER ALERT: Missing Houston woman

An active Senior Alert has been issued by the Houston Police Department for Fannie Davis, diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment.

Davis is a black, female, 85-years-old, DOB 3/8/32, 5'2", 130 lbs, gray/white hair, brown eyes. She has a scare on the left side of her neck.

The senior citizen was last seen at 9AM, 5/23/2017 in Houston TX, driving a beige, 2003 Ford Expedition with TX License Plate HDN6452.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3200.

© 2017 KYTX-TV