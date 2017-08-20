KYTX
SILVER ALERT: Missing man from Harris County

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 12:33 PM. CDT August 20, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY - Police in Harris County are on the lookout for Robert Emanuel Fisher, a 78-year-old man who was last seen at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 16115 Cranwood Dr. in Spring. 

Fisher was last seen wearing polo shirt, tan shorts, brown flip flops with a class ring and glasses. He was driving a Beige, 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with the Texas license plate number CRJ8117.

Officers believe that Fisher's disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety, as he has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. 

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding Fisher's disappearance, please contact the Harris County Precinct Constables Office at 281-376-3472. 

 

 

