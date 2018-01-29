SILVER ALERT: Missing Meridian senior

Photo Courtesy Bosque County Sheriff's Office

BOSQUE COUNTY - Officers from the Meridian Police Department are looking for 74-year-old Sandra Sherill, a senior missing since 6 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, Sherill was last seen in Meridian, Texas, driving a white Ford F-150 with the Texas license plate 5LCG.

Sherill is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this missing senior, call the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 254-435-2363.

