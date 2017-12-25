Silver Alert discontinued for missing senior last seen in Watauga

WATAUGA - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued.
Officers from the Watauga Police Department are looking for 67-year-old Edmund Hohlbein, who was last seen at 1 p.m. Christmas Day at Bursey and Rufe Snow in Watauga.
According to law enforcement, Hohlbein was wearing a blue denim shirt and blue jeans when he was seen.
As he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, authorities believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.
If you or anyone you know has information about Hohlbein's whereabouts, call the Watauga police Department at 817-281-1000.
