Silver Alert discontinued for missing senior last seen in Watauga

Photo Courtesy Watauga Police Department

WATAUGA - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been discontinued.

Officers from the Watauga Police Department are looking for 67-year-old Edmund Hohlbein, who was last seen at 1 p.m. Christmas Day at Bursey and Rufe Snow in Watauga.

According to law enforcement, Hohlbein was wearing a blue denim shirt and blue jeans when he was seen.

As he is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, authorities believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you or anyone you know has information about Hohlbein's whereabouts, call the Watauga police Department at 817-281-1000.

