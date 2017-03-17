Silver Alert: Missing Travis County man

AUSTIN - The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Joseph Phillip Branch, diagnosed with a Cognitive Impairment,.

Branch is an 84-year-old white male, height 6’ 0”, weighs 215 lbs, has gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a light-colored baseball hat, possibly wearing a sweater over a black t-shirt, and black shorts, and missing top of right ear and a scar on his nose.

The senior citizen was last seen at 12:30 PM, 03/17/2017 in Briarcliff, TX, driving a Green, 2002 Ford Explorer with TX License Plate SSH513.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-974-0845.

News Media Point of Contact is the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at 512-854-4986.

