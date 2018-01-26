Skimmers found at Tatum gas station

TATUM - Gas skimmers continue to pop up across East Texas, and as of Friday morning, folks in Tatum are double checking their bank accounts.

Tatum police said they found a skimmer at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Hill and Johnson. Sergeant Marshall Henley said this gas station has been hit three times in the last six weeks.

"One of our residents had fueled up today, and said his bank contacted him, and said his number was found on a skimmer," Henley said.

The department notified people about the skimmers on their Facebook page immediately. Part of the post reads, "It is recommended that you do not pay at the pumps until this matter is resolved."

Henley has been with the department for six years, and said skimmers were never reported until about six weeks ago.

"We had skimmers pulled off two different gas pumps here in town. One at the Fina Food Fast, and one at the Exxon," he said.

Henley referred to the same Exxon police found a skimmer at both Thursday and Friday.

The department is still looking into how many pumps could be impacted, but he knows at least four people were skimmed. Police don't know how many pumps were hit.

Henley said the skimmers were most likely internal, and that can be hard to detect.

Here's what you can do. First, pick a gas pump close with a clear view to the attendants.

Secondly, look for security tape on the gas pump panel. Henley said if it looks to be broken, don't use the pump.

Another good idea -- use a credit care. If you get skimmed, it can take a while for the funds to be reimbursed into your account.

While Tatum police are still investigating, Henley said pump with caution.

"Just know there is a probability that there may be until further notice, a skimmer on the gas pump," he said.



If you want to make a complaint about a gas pump, or see one that looks like it's been tampered with, reach out to the Texas Department of Agriculture at 1-800-TELL-TDA.

© 2018 KYTX-TV