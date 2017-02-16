SKYWARN storm spotter training to be held Thursday night

Severe weather season is right around the corner. and now is your chance to learn how to spot the dangers and get involved in helping keep your community safe.
Tonight at 6 p.m. at the Shiloh Road Church of Christ in Tyler, folks from the US National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana will be holding a SKYWARN storm spotter training class.
SKYWARN volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports that help the NWS issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods.
Training covers:
- Basics of thunderstorm development
- Fundamentals of storm structure
- Identifying potential severe weather features
- Information to report
- How to report information
- Basic severe weather safety
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the class is free to the public.
To learn more and sign up as a SKYWARN participant, visit www.weather.gov/shv/skywarn.
