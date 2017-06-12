Small fire reported at Kilgore College-Longview Hendrix building

Kilogore College logo (Source: KC College Facebook)

LONGVIEW - A small fire broke out in the Hendrix building on the Longview campus Monday morning, according to a tweet sent by Kilgore College.

A small fire has been reported in the Hendrix Bldg of the KC-Longview campus. All students, faculty and staff have been safely evacuated. — kilgorecollege (@kilgorecollege) June 12, 2017

No word on what started the fire or its exact location. Everyone was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

CBS19 is working to get more information and will post updates.

© 2017 KYTX-TV