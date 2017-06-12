KYTX
Small fire reported at Kilgore College-Longview Hendrix building

KYTX 8:44 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

LONGVIEW - A small fire broke out in the Hendrix building on the Longview campus Monday morning, according to a tweet sent by Kilgore College. 

No word on what started the fire or its exact location. Everyone was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

CBS19 is working to get more information and will post updates.

