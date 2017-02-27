Smashburger closes Tyler locations

Smashburger (Tyler Paper)

Both Tyler Smashburger locations have closed, meaning the closest place to get a Smashburger now involves a drive to Dallas or Shreveport.

Smashburger on South Broadway Avenue has a sign on the door informing customers of the closure.

"We consistently review our restaurant portfolio and make strategic decisions to better our position for the future. Unfortunately, from time to time, we must close underperforming stores that don't meet our rigorous performance standards," the note reads. "Please visit one of the many Smashburger locations in the Fort Worth-Dallas area."

The first Smashburger location, on Troup Highway, closed several months ago. That location opened in March 2010, and the South Broadway location was announced a few months later.



Attempts to contact company officials Monday were not successful.

Twitter: @TMT_Allison

(© 2017 KYTX)