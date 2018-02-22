Smith Co. Animal Shelter seeks animal lovers in ETX

Courtesy Tyler Paper

Puppy kisses and wagging tails are just a few things you can look forward to if you volunteer at the Smith County Animal Control/Shelter.

For the first time in history, the shelter has a volunteer program, and is in need of volunteers.

The duties include cleaning up, walking, bathing and photography.

"We have photography, not only helps our dogs with local adopters, but better pictures and videos with these other rescues and adopters that can’t come into our shelter and view the dogs," says Smith County Animal Control Coordinator LeKisha Stinecipher.

If you'd like to volunteer all you need to do is fill out an application which is found at the shelter and pass a background check.

Office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

