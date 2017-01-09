UPDATE: MT. SELMAN - Crews from Bullard and Whitehouse assisted North Cherokee County, and Jacksonville firefighters Monday afternoon in the Mt. Selman area.

The crews were called out around 3:30p.m.

The fire spread to three homes, destroying two of them. The fire left five people displaced.

There were no injuries reported.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced famlies.

It took firefighters an hour and half to bring the blaze under control.

It's unclear what started the fire at this time, and is under investigation.

The fire occurred on County Rd. 3701 .