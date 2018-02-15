Smith Co. District Attorney candidates face-off in forum

TYLER - Smith County District Attorney candidates faced off in a forum Thursday, and answered questions from the public. The Smith County Republican Women's Club hosted the event at the Potpourri House in Tyler.

With quite a bit of drama during the race so far, the public wanted to know how candidates would earn their trust.

"When all of our prosecutors take responsibility for their decisions and plea offers, and put the community's safety first, then I think we'll have the trust of our community," said candidate Alicia Barkley.

The candidates were also asked if they think the DA's office is corrupt in the county.

Neither answered the question directly, but they did give responses.

"There's been a good 'ole boys club in Smith County for a long time. For some people, it matters more about who you know than what you did," said candidate Jacob Putman.

To no surprise, the high-profile Dabrett Black case took center stage in Barkley's answer.

"'Victims lie all the time, and that doesn't mean you have to dismiss,' was my opponents statement, and I would just say that was his reason for dismissing the Dabrett Black felony charge for taking an officer's weapon," she said.

In 2015, Black assaulted a trooper in Smith County. He was arrested and charged with a felony, that was later reduced to a misdemeanor by Putman.

Just two years after Black’s release, police say he shot and killed Trooper Damon Allen on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

Primary voting takes place on March 6.

