Smith Co. inmate Gustavo Zavala-Garcia must remain shackled when in recreation area.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Smith County Jail)

TYLER - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has clarified a mandate regarding inmates in recreation areas.

The clarification is in connection with a recent incident where Capital Murder suspect Gustavo Zavala-Garcia climbed on top of the recreation center at the Smith County Jail.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was called Friday afternoon after the incident and a return call was received Saturday in which the Assistant Director for Texas Commission on Jail Standards clarified that inmates going to recreation can remain handcuffed and shackled if warranted.

This is in contradiction to a previous mandate from an employee from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards who was in the complaint department and is no longer employed by Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

"We are pleased with the decision made most recently by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the clarification as this will prevent incidents such as happened last Friday", according to Sheriff Smith.

