Smith Co. man to serve time in federal prison, drug trafficking violations

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

TYLER - 34-year-old Tyler native, Nyrearae Lewis is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with the intent to distribute crack and powder cocaine.

Lewis was sentenced to 57 months earlier today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to court proceedings that took place in May of last year, Lewis took about 130 grams of cocaine to a residence in Tyler and intended to sell the drugs.

The homeowner then helped him convert some of the cocaine into crack.

After leaving the residence because the homeowner did not want to purchase any of the drugs, Lewis left in his vehicle but was stopped by police for a traffic violation before reaching his next destination.

Police found the cocaine in his vehicle under the passenger seat where Lewis was sitting.

Lewis was indicted about a month later and was charged with drug trafficking violations.

