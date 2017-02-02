KYTX
Close

Smith Co. Sheriff sends notice to area game rooms following complaints of illegal gambling

KYTX 4:18 PM. CST February 02, 2017

The Smith County Sheriff's Office put 50 area game rooms on notice following a number of complaints that illegal gambling activity is taking place.

GamingMachines-TylerPD by KYTX CBS19 on Scribd

 

(© 2017 KYTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories