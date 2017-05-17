Smith Co. Sheriff's Office reopens Dexter Mclean murder investigation

When Charles and Chandra Mclean found their 19-year-old son shot dead inside their home, they never imaged that nearly 8 years later, no one would be held accountable.

“It’s been a long process,” Chandra said.

Investigators determined that the killer broke into the home through their parent’s bedroom window.

The night of the murder, neighbors reported hearing a popping noise but because it was the 4th of July, they reportedly did not think anything of it.

Charles Mclean said that he believes someone knows what happened and that the killer can be found.

A feeling shared by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

“I know they have to think about it every day and we want to bring some closure to them and want to know who the perpetrators were,” Smith said.

A billboard along Highway 31 in Tyler shows the reward the Mclean family is prepared to give anyone who comes forward with information.

Currently, authorities are re-interviewing potential suspects, both in and out of prison.

If you have any information about the murder of Dexter McLean, you are urged to call your local police or the Smith County Sheriff Office.

