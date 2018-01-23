Smith Co. Sheriff's office seeking help locating missing 16-year-old

Photo Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - Deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office are asking for help in finding 15-year-old runaway, Jose Sanchez, who was last seen Jan. 5, 2018.

According to authorities, Jose may travel to Denver City, Texas, and that he may go by the name, Chapo Sanchez.

If you or anyone you know has information on this missing child, contact The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or The Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.

