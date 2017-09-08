Smith Co. toddler hospitalized, 2 arrested, injury to a child

SMITH COUNTY - Two suspects are behind bars after Smith County Sheriff's Office investigation uncovered a case of child abuse involving a 15-month-old child who was hospitalized on August 27.

Officers from Smith County received a 911 call at around 11:51 that night from Child Protective Services to report a suspected incident of child abuse.

Deputies were informed about the hospitalized child during the 911 call. They were also told the child suffered severe injuries that were consistent with abuse.

The child was later taken to a hospital in Dallas for surgery.

After the call, the Smith County Sheriff's Office Child Crimes detectives began an investigation and were able to find witnesses and identify suspects.

Both suspects they found were interview and detectives developed probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for them.

Terral Deshon Carter, 26, was arrested and placed in the Smith County Jail on September 6 for injury to a Child/Serious Bodily Injury.

Taylor Nicole Skinner, 24, was also arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail for Injury to a Child by Omission.

Surgery was performed on the child to repair his injuries and is currently recovering the the hospital.

