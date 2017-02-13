Smith County announces warrant round-up

On Friday, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office mailed out over 1800 notices to residents with active warrants advising them to pay past due fines or face arrest.

The notices were sent out as part of the countywide warrant round-up that runs through February 25th.

This is the fifth year in a row Smith County has held a warrant round-up.

According to sheriff’s office officials, past warrant round-ups have been successful in bringing down the number of outstanding warrants around East Texas.

Last year, more than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in warrant round-ups around the state.

You can check to see if you have an active warrant in Smith County by clicking here.

