Smith County Commissioners to consider sale of fireworks for Texas Independence Day

Smith County commissioners on Tuesday will consider allowing the sale of fireworks later this month, leading up to Texas Independence Day.

March 2 is a statewide holiday that commemorates Texas declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836.

Commissioners allowed fireworks sales last year from Feb. 25 through midnight on March 2.

“That’s something that some Smith County folks like to celebrate, and it allows the fireworks vendors to make a little more money,” said Commissioner Terry Phillips. “And there’s no problem as far as a burn ban or drought conditions, with all the rain we’ve had lately.”

In other business, commissioners will consider action on water grants through the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.

They’ll also appoint members to a committee to score responses to the Request for Proposals for brokerage services in the sale of the old CarltonHotel.

They could approve a contract with Suddenlink Communications for fiber optic connectivity between the Smith County Courthouse Annex and county facilities located in Lindale and Noonday, and a contract with AT&T for connectivity to county facilities in Winona.

And they could also appoint a facilities services director.

Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Courtroom, 200 E. Ferguson St.

