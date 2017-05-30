Smith County Constable recognized for help in finding missing girl

Patricia Mathews let her 4-year-old granddaughter, Lilly-Anne Earle, play outside with the neighbor’s black lab puppy on May 12.

When she could no longer hear the child, she went to check and the child had disappeared.

The frantic grandmother called 911, and Constable Andy Dunklin was the first to arrive. He called in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Noonday Fire Department.

Mrs. Matthews lived off Lake Placid Road, surrounded by woods.

Lilly-Anne was found half a mile away, near a horse stable with her friend Boomer - much to the relief of her family.

The little girl had followed the wandering dog through thick woods to the stable.

“I’m feeling relieved,” Lilly-Anne’s father John Earle said. “Any parent’s worst nightmare is when you get a call from the Sheriff’s Office saying your daughter is missing. I thank God for each and everyone who participated in the search for Lilly-Anne.”

A thankful family contacted the county to so something special for Constable Dunklin, and on Tuesday the Smith County Commissioners Court presented him with the Excellence in Action Award.

A shy Lilly-Anne hugged the man who helped find her. The family came Tuesday to say thanks, including Lilly’s parents, Elisabeth and John Earle, and her two sisters, Leslie, 10, and Lydia, 9.

The family also contacted the city of Tyler, and May 19 was proclaimed “Constable Andy Dunkin Day” within the city.

Dunklin said it was a team effort to find the little girl.

“I didn’t do this - this was certainly the Sheriff’s Office,” Dunklin said Tuesday. “When I came to work as a countable in 2008, the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the constable’s office was nonexistent, but I think it’s now as strong as it’s ever been. It was Boomer that took care of Lilly-Anne. All we did was get dirty, but thank you for recognizing law enforcement in Smith County.”

