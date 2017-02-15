KYTX
Close

Smith County deputies on scene of incident west of Tyler

KYTX 6:12 PM. CST February 15, 2017

Smith County Deputies are on the scene of an incident off of Highway 31 west.

Numerous units are on the scene in the 13000 block of CR. 1134.

CBS 19 has a crew en route, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

