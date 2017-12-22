Smith County Sheriff's Office K9 given body armor

Photo Courtesy Smith County Sheriff's Office

SMITH COUNTY - A K9 from the Smith County Sheriff's Office named "Joker", will be given a bullet and stab protective vest after Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization, provided them with a charitable donation.

Joker's vest is sponsored by an anonymous sponsor, and it will be delivered to him within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity organization in East Taunton, Massachusetts, with the mission to give bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement and related agencies around the country.

Since beginning in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.has given over 2,700 protective vests, in all 50 states, through various donations worth over $2.3 million.

