SOURCE: TISD employees notified of spoofing attack involving 2016 W-2 records

TYLER - TISD employees were notified Friday of an email spoofing attack earlier in the week.

According to the notice, sent by email, an individual pretending to be the Superintendent emailed the district asking for 2016 Tyler ISD employee W-2 information. Those records were provided before the email was discovered to be fraudulent in nature.

This affects employees who were employed in 2016. It does not impact those who started in 2017.

TISD is investigating the incident and has notified all employees in the email of actions to take if affected by the attack, including:

Filing 2016 return as soon as possible

Identity protection and credit monitoring

CBS19 has reached out to TISD for more information and is awaiting a response.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS19 for updates.

