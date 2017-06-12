Southside Bancshares, Inc. and Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. to merge

TYLER - Southside Bancshares, Inc., Tyler-based bank, Southside Bank's parent company and Diboll State Bancshares, Inc., First Bank & Trust East Texas holding company are merging into one Southside Bank after announcing their signed agreement on Monday.

The new merged company will be worth around $ 7 billion.

The agreement stipulates that shareholders of Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. will recieve, up to $25 million cash and 5,535,000 shares of Southside common stock, alltogether.

"This merger is an excellent growth opportunity to further expand our foodprint in the dynamic East Texas Market, complementing our presence in North Texas and Austin," said Lee Gibson, President and CEO of Southside Bank and Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Gibson also said the merging companies "share many of the same values, making this merger a natural fit from a geographic, cultural, financial and strategic standpoint."

The merger is expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year.

