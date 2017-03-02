Southwest Airlines donates engine to LeTourneau University

Engine donated to LeTourneau University

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau University's College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science receives a special gift from Southwest Airlines.

The airlines donated a 737 plane engine to the University. Today, officials thanked the airline during a special ceremony. Officials say the engine is from a plane that the airlines retired two weeks ago.

This gift gives students hands on training in airplane maintenance.

"They will do inspections on the inside using an item called a borescope, remove and replace certain items on the outside of the engine and look for general airworthiness of the engine," Associate Dean and Chair of Applied Aviation Sciences, Sean Fortier said.

Fortier adds, a brand new 737 engine would have cost the University ten million dollars. Even though it is used, it still saves the school a significant amount of money.

