Space campers take their rockets to the skies

LONGVIEW - LeTourneau University space campers flew their rockets on the last day of camp. Camp counselors say the goal is to spur young minds into the sciences.

Many of the campers tell me the camp has made them want to learn more about space and flight. They designed their own rockets and performed a countdown to launch.

"I really love shooting off my rocket." Camper Jonathan Livingston said."Watching it fly through the air is fun."

The camp ends today but some campers say they're already asking their parents to put them in next year's camp.

© 2017 KYTX-TV