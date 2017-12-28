SPCA of East Texas prepares for annual 'Fur Ball'

TYLER - The SPCA of East Texas is gearing up for its 6th annual Fur Ball. The event will take place on New Year’s Eve at Jack Ryan’s in downtown Tyler. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs through 12:30 a.m.

SPCA Executive Director, Deborah Dobbs, tells CBS19 that tickets for the event are still available. They cost $150 dollars per person and can be purchased on the organizations website.

The proceeds go to the homeless pets of east Texas.

"The Fur Ball actually funds the operating account that takes care of the staff members who work the adoption and rescue programs,” said Dobbs. “It goes directly to the adoption and rescue program for 2018."

