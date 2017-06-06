Close Special Session: Rep. Matt Schaefer talks bathroom bill Rep. Matt Schaefer breaks down special session talking points Gabriela Garcia , KYTX 7:01 PM. CDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST TEXAS - After Governor Abbott called for a special session to continue working on a list of legislative issues, state Rep. Matt Schaefer came to CBS 19 to give a breakdown on just what the session entails. © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW VIDEO: Shooting inside Greenville car dealership caught on cell phone video Cell phone video captures deadly shootout in Nissan dealership Tyler Walmart gas mix-up leaves customers with pricey repairs CBS19 Exclusive - Ingram Talks About UT Overshown Talks About Committing to UT SCSO: 2 bodies found likely murder-suicide Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating VERIFY: Will putting in your ATM pin number backwards call police? Animals find forever homes after Canton tornado 3 men dead in shootout at Greenville car dealership More Stories Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott attends Longview fundraiser Jun. 6, 2017, 7:05 p.m. VERIFY: Can you get a real steal on the Southwest… Jun. 6, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Person killed in industrial accident at Target… Jun. 6, 2017, 5:26 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs