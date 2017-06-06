KYTX
Close

Special Session: Rep. Matt Schaefer talks bathroom bill

Rep. Matt Schaefer breaks down special session talking points

Gabriela Garcia , KYTX 7:01 PM. CDT June 06, 2017

TEXAS - After Governor Abbott called for a special session to continue working on a list of legislative issues, state Rep. Matt Schaefer came to CBS 19 to give a breakdown on just what the session entails.

© 2017 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories