Spring Hill ISD to focus on better conversations about safety after weapons scare

LONGVIEW - A student brought an air soft rifle and a BB gun to a Spring Hill ISD school campus earlier this week.

The district addressed the issue head on after another student alerted school administration.

However, the district may not have known about the weapons if the student hadn't felt comfortable coming forward.

According to the administration, this is an all-too-common issue, and they are taking steps to change the conversation by having open communication with everyone on campus.

Superintendent Steven Snell said students are their best resource, because they have eyes and ears everywhere.

"We don't want to turn a deaf ear to that," Snell said. "So we want to talk to our kids, we want to let them know, there's no rumor too small, to talk to us about."

Snell said he wants students to come to them even if they just think something might be off, and always if they see a real threat.

He also said the conversation really starts at home, and encouraged parents to regularly check in with their students about school safety.

