Standoff with Smith County deputies results in 1 arrest

SMITH COUNTY - Excasau Duran, 35, is under arrest after a standoff with Smith County Deputies that occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2300 block of County Road 326 near Tyler.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to serve multiple arrest warrants at a home, and when they arrived, deputies established a perimeter and tried to make contact with the occupants.

Deputies knew Duran was inside the home, and he locked all entry points, refusing to surrender to authorities.

The homeowner arrived to the location and gave deputies a key.

Smith County deputies then forced entry inside the home, and a K-9 was deployed, assisting in the search for Duran.

Deputies then found a crawl space that lead under the home and found Duran hiding in there.

After negotiators tried and failed to get Duran to surrender, authorities deployed chemical agents with no immediate effect.

A SWAT team from the Smith County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

At around 6:42 p.m., authorities reestablished communications with Duran and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Authorities took Duran to the Smith County Jail and booked him for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Parole Violations.

Duran is being held without bond.

