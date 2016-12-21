State attempts to cut Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood

In a letter issued to Planned Parenthood on Tuesday, Texas Inspector General Stewart W. Bowen said that the State would be cutting all Medicaid funding for the family planning clinic statewide.

Planned Parenthood, which primarily provides contraceptives, STD screenings, and other preventive care services to women and men, typically receives an estimated 4 million dollars each year through Medicaid.

Planned Parenthood has vowed to fight back.

In a statement issued Wednesday by Planned Parenthood CEO Ken Lambrechi, he said that “in the days ahead we will take every step necessary to ensure Medicaid patients can continue to count on Planned Parenthood for quality, accessible healthcare.”

Planned Parenthood has 15 days to file an administrative appeal and may seek an injunction in Federal Court which would allow clinics to continue to serve Medicaid patients while a higher court determines the constitutionality of the State’s proposal.