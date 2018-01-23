State health officials advise on measles outbreak in Texas

System.Object

ELLIS COUNTY - After six cases of the measles were reported in Ellis County, not far from East Texas, state health officials are encouraging awareness of its symptoms and prevention.

Measles usually start with a fever, mimicking normal cold or flu symptoms, but it is far more infectious than either of those conditions.

According to Dr. Bill Wallace with Complete Care E.R., many physicians have never seen a case of the measles, but people should for the following symptoms (aside from coughing and sneezing):

high fever

sore throat

red, watery eyes

rash that starts around the head or neck

People with measles are contagious for four days before the rash appears up until four days after the rash goes away.

Measles are treated with normal fever and pain medicines like Tylenol, Advil or Ibuprofen, cough medicines and lots of fluids.

The virus is highly contagious unless people are vaccinated. Most people receive the vaccine at one-year-old and then again around four or five-years-old.

If you are worried about catching the measles, adults can be vaccinated against it as well.

