Stay safe while you're grilling

LONGVIEW - There are some things one should take into consideration before starting the fire. Every year, according the National Fire Protection Association, more than eight thousand house fires are caused by grilling. They said July is the peak month for grill accidents, but it starts in May.

The Longview fire department said those accidents can avoided. The fire department said when the summer season approaches, they see an increase in grill accidents.

"Make sure the grill is in good shape," Kevin Pfau said, who works with the fire department.

The NFPA said neglecting grill maintenance is the leading factor in accident. It's suggested the grill is clean. When on the grill, use a nylon brush or aluminum foil. If it's a gas grill, check for leaks. Pfau said grilling should always be an outdoor activity.

"Do no grill in your garage. The carbon monoxide that given off the grill can stay in the garage..." Pfau said.

Pfau said if the repairs are becoming too costly to maintain, it's better to buy a new one.

