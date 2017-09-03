Stolen gravestone recovered by Longview police

The gravestone of World War II veteran Prather Jones one step closer to being returned to it’s rightful resting place.

Shane McCarter with Longview police recovered the gravestone along the side of the road and immediately took to Facebook asking anyone with information to come forward.

“It was just our attempt to go through finding out where the marker actually belonged,” McCarter said.

After searching databases, users were able to determine that the gravestone belongs in the Post Oak Cemetery in Longview.

Made off precious metal, gravestones become easy targets for criminals looking for a quick buck.

Not this time though.

“In the end, it’s the communities help that will get that stone back to it’s original place,” McCarter said.

