Street Closures scheduled Sunday on Sunnybrook

TYLER - The City of Tyler Traffic Department will be closing parts of eastbound and westbound Sunnybrook Drive and Earl Campbell Parkway at Frankston Highway (state Highway 155) to remove existing striping and install new striping to create two lanes for eastbound traffic.

Motorist are urged to proceed with caution when traveling in the area. Frankston Highway will not be affected by this work.

The work will begin January 15 from 6 a .m. until noon.





