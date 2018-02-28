File photo

UPSHUR COUNTY - A 16-year-old Harmony High School student was arrested for threats police say he/she made involving bodily harm against other students on Wednesday.

According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, the student referenced the recent Florida school shooting as a part of the threats that led to charges being filed.

Authorities were alerted to the threats on Monday, and began an investigation into the allegations.

A follow-up investigation determined that probable cause existed that the suspect committed the alleged act.

The student, whose name is being withheld due to his age, is being held in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention facility after being charged with making a Terroristic Threat.

Sheriff Larry Webb released a message regarding this incident, saying:

“This is the second incident within days that Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigations have concluded that threats against school staff or students were made. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office will take seriously all threats made toward school students and/or staff and take appropriate enforcement action to insure the safety of schools in Upshur County. I encourage parents and school staff to clearly communicate to young people that threats of violence will not be tolerated and the consequences of these threats can be life altering for a young person. Students should not include violent overtures or gestures as part of horseplay or any other interaction regarding school.”

