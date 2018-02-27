Student arrested after making threat against member of New Diana High School staff

UPSHUR COUNTY - According to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, a student made a threat against one of the staff members on Tuesday at New Diana High School.

Deputies came to the school before it opened and waited for the student to arrive.

When the student got to school, he was met by authorities and was deemed not to be a threat at the time. No weapons were found in connection to this threat.

Authorities conducted interviews and found that the threats toward a staff member were made on Monday.

The student claimed he would use a weapon to cause serious bodily injury to that particular staff member, and those comments alarmed those who heard them.

He was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threat and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Facility.

His identity will not be released because he is a minor.

