Student brings pellet gun to ETX elementary school

TYLER - According to a letter sent out to parents on Friday, a Tyler ISD student brought a pellet gun to school recently and had it in his backpack.

Principal Shelly Bosley sent out the letter to parents of fourth grade students that addressed rumors that the school heard regarding the incident.

A parent told CBS 19 that her son told her about the incident last week and she "brushed it off" because she believed the school would address the issue as soon as possible.

Assistant Principal, Craig Dickey was told by a student in the hallway that another student had a pellet gun in his backpack.

Dickey immediately went to the classroom to get the backpack and address the student who owned it.

According to the school, the pellet gun did not have its CO2 cartridge or any pellets with it, but complying with district protocol, the school notified the Tyler ISD District Alternative Education Program.

The letter went on to say that Mr. Dickey did not feel like the students were in danger, and he did not feel that the students who were shown the pellet gun were threatened or afraid.

The parent also told CBS 19 that the fact that the Bosley's letter was only sent to fourth grade parents "irritated" her because she said "they didn't feel it necessary to inform any other grades of this potential threat to their children's safety."

Bosley also assured parents that "Rice Elementary School continues to be a safe learning environment for your children," and that she was proud of the students who shared the information to fix the situation quickly.

