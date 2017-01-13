Student found with poisonous snake on campus

NACOGDOCHES - A student at Nacogdoches High School was found to be in possession of a venomous snake.

According to NISD officials, on January 12, NHS staff and students reported the information to administrators.

District law enforcement worked with the Nacogdoches Fire Department to take possession of the snake.

Ray Cole with the Nacogdoches Venom Response team said the snake was a copperhead.

Administrators were able to ensure the safety and security of the students and faculty. The incident is under investigation.

The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority.

(© 2017 KYTX)