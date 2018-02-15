Students at Rice Elementary spend 'A Day in Africa'

TYLER - In celebration of Black History Month, kindergartners and first graders at Rice Elementary school spent 'A Day in Africa' with Elizabeth Kahura.

Elizabeth travels across Texas teaching kids about different lifestyles and the cultures represented in various regions of Africa.

“This has been my dream since I was a little kid to share knowledge and become a teacher, so basically what I do, I travel around Texas sometimes out of the country to teach people about Africa," said Elizabeth, "the reason I do that is because I want to show kids that there is an outside world and we share so many similarities than differences."

Her main focus is to share the importance of embracing diversity and how positive life values can be shared from one culture to another.

African culture, geography, music art and wildlife are just some of the things taught during the program, but Elizabeth has a bigger picture she is trying to paint.

"The reason I do that is because I want to show kids that there is an outside world and we share so many similarities than differences."

© 2018 KYTX-TV