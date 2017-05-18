Students mourning sudden loss of Longview ISD teacher

Photo courtesy of Longview ISD

LONGVIEW - Longview Independent School District is hurting after a beloved Latin teacher, Charles M. Parsons passed away on Wednesday.

Parsons was attending the International Baccalaureate hooding ceremony at Longview's Summit Club when he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Many mourning students have taken to social media to express their love and appreciation for Parsons through personal stories and memories with the teacher.

Charles Parsons was a genuine person. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/1vVKIF1u2k — LOBO UP (@coachjohnking) May 18, 2017

"Charles Parsons was one of the very special people at Longview High," said Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox. "The positive impact he made on generations cannot be quantified. It is a devastating loss for Longview ISD, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Parsons family during this difficult time."

After being hired in 1973, Mr. Parsons untimely death end brings his 46-year career with Longview ISD to a close.

