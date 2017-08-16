Students return to class in Whitehouse

Students headed back to class across portions of East Texas on Wednesday.

Whitehouse ISD Superintendent Christopher Moran spent the afternoon making sure everything ran smoothly on the first day.

“Dr. Whitman and his staff have done a wonderful job getting ready to transport our kids,” Moran said.

With 53 school buses operating along 36 routes, he says that the school is ready to make sure all students make it to and from school safely.

“They are great. We are blessed to have great bus drivers,” Moran said.

