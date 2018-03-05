Sulfur Springs High School band and fine arts director dies

Photo Courtesy Sulfur Springs ISD website

SULFUR SPRINGS - Charles McCauley, the Sulfur Springs High School band and fine arts director, died Sunday morning after a massive heart attack.

According to a Facebook post, McCauley is survived by his wife, Diana McCauley, and his son, William McCauley.

The post also mentions that McCauley's family welcome texts and Facebook messages, but they are not able to see visitors at this time.

Funeral arrangements have not been scheduled at this time, pending the arrival of McCauley's extended family from Arkansas.

