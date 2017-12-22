Superheroes bring Christmas joy to children at Good Shepherd Medical Center

LONGVIEW - Children at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview received a happy surprise after being visited by the Longview SWAT Team who rappelled from the roof dressed up as Marvel and D.C. heroes.

Steven Burt, a member of the SWAT team, dressed up as Spiderman and said that doing this for the children means so much to him.

"My heart is full, it's over flowing. Just being able to see the smile on the kids faces. It makes your whole year up to this point next year. It makes your christmas holidays much better," Burt said.

The SWAT team superheroes were also joined by Santa Claus, who gave the children some early Christmas gifts and took pictures with them.

This year marks the fourth time the heroes have rappelled from the Christus Good Shepherd tower.

© 2017 KYTX-TV