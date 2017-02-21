Suspect attempts to run over Panola County deputies in stolen truck

TATUM - Authorities released more information in the early-morning shooting between Panola County deputies and a suspect.

According to a press release from the Panola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were patrolling an area that had been recent targets of vehicle burglaries, when Deputy Josh Nagle saw 28-year-old Steven Mullican driving on the wrong side of the road and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Mullican did not stop, and Nagle along with Deputy Chad Gray, gave chase.

The chase ended on a side street just before Highway 43 when Mullican drove into a driveway and through a cyclone fence. He then put the truck in reverse and tried to hit Deputy Gray as he approached. The deputy was able to jump out of the way, and Mullican crashed into the patrol car.

Deputy Nagle tried to approach the vehicle, but Mullican put the truck in drive and again tried to hit the deputy. The truck hit the fence and knocked down the deputy.

Both deputies opened fire on Mullican as he aimed the truck at Nagle, who was on the ground. Mullican was wounded in the side and transported to Good Shepard Medical Center for treatment.

Deputy Nagle was sent to ETMC Carthage with non life-threatening injuries.

The truck Mullican was driving was stolen from a residence on Highway 59. Mullican will be charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault on a Peace Officer.

