Suspect bites off portion of Ohio trooper's ear

Craig Roberson, WKYC

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP -- An Elyria man bit off a portion of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper's ear during a struggle Thursday morning.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Diagonal Road north of Biggs Road.

The incident started after a woman called 911 to report a man she believed to be inebriated walking southbound along Whitehead Road near Parsons Road. The caller told dispatch the man was walking in the road and she feared he would be hit by a car.

When the trooper confronted the suspect, identified as Cornelious Carey, Jr., 44, of Elyria, Carey began hitting the trooper in the face. The struggle continued for several minutes until additional officers arrived to take Carey into custody.

Court documents state Carey caused "a portion of the ear to be removed from the trooper's body."

Lorain County Sheriff's Office

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery.

A 911 call made during the altercation indicates Carey had the trooper in a chokehold on the ground at one point. The caller later states the trooper was able to place Carey in handcuffs.

"The officer's all bloody on his face," the caller said. Listen to the 911 audio in the player below.

Carey is charged with felonious assault.

© 2018 WKYC-TV